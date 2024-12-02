BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 119,938 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 173,823.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $107.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.