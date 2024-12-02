BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 157.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,102 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.34% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 968,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 403,494 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after buying an additional 337,372 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,220.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 310,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.