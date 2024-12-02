BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,639 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.12.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
