BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 515,845 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515,845 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of AM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

