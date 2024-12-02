BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,149 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $172.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $181.42. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

