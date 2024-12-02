Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,894,270. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.