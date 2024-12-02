Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 269 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,589,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $422.39 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.56 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.23 and a 200 day moving average of $324.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total transaction of $404,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,522,043.42. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

