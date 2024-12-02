Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 14,933 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,667,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,626 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.