Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,263 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.69 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,820.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,207 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $196,390.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at $196,390.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

