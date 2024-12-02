Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Get Open Text alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 435.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $210,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.