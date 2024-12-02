Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

