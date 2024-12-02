Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after buying an additional 499,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 666.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 283,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,974,000 after buying an additional 149,114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,525,000 after buying an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $189.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

