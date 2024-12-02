Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 16,619 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $20,024,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.45 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

