British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $259,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

