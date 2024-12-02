Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $69.63

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after purchasing an additional 564,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.