Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 248,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after buying an additional 351,231 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,603 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BN opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.