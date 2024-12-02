Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.82 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

