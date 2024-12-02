Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

