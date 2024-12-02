D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 214 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $450,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $155.53 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

