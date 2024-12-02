D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 31,937 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 521,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 397,057 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 303,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 173,409 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000.

NYSE WOLF opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

In related news, Chairman Thomas H. Werner bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $244,875.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,824.97. This trade represents a 52.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak purchased 3,592 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,921.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,671.04. This trade represents a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

