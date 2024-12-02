D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NCP Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

