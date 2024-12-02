D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.98 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

