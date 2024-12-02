D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Exelon by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,438,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 237,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.