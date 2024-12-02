D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $296.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,015.60. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,528. The trade was a 99.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,719 shares of company stock valued at $65,309,711. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.