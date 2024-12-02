D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.20 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MSA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 876,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $175.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.