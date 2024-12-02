D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

