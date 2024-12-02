D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Block were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Block alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Block by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 14.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,124.74. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 15th. New Street Research began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.