D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 384.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 47,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

