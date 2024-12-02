D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.