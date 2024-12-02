Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
