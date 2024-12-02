Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

