eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 86.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,833,196.22. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

