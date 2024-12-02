EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 856.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 42.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $133.26 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

