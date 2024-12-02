Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $981.48 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $902.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

