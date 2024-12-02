Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $63,420,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $378,696.04. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. This represents a 56.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $215.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $167.09 and a 52 week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.