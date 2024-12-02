Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,978,000 after purchasing an additional 732,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,031,000 after buying an additional 281,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,679,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,837,000 after acquiring an additional 399,827 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,731,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.06 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

