Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $117.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

