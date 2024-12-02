Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,447,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 601,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. This represents a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,820 shares of company stock valued at $21,892,856 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $101.33 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

