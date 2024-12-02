Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,120,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,571 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,265,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $129.41 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

