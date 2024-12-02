Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after purchasing an additional 961,801 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 234.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,391,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,797,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

