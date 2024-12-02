Fmr LLC Acquires 1,547,579 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $291,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $205.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $148.72 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

