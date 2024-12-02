Fmr LLC Boosts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2,259.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449,367 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $282,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

