Fmr LLC Buys 63,048 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $253,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.47 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.