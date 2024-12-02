Fmr LLC Grows Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,528 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $273,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,677,000 after buying an additional 138,488 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 773,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $855,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,852.50. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $61.95 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

