Fmr LLC Has $267.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 961,563 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Bunge Global worth $267,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 130.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $114.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

