Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $265,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

