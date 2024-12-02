Fmr LLC Purchases 127,714 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,196,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,714 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $233,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $92,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $129.08 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $76.08 and a one year high of $135.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,125. This trade represents a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

