Fmr LLC Purchases 174,673 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,673 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.52% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $234,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $85.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

