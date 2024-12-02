Fmr LLC Purchases 4,111,268 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $271,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,728.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.