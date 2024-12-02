Fmr LLC Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472,787 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $277,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after buying an additional 266,026 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Down 1.2 %

GNRC stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.