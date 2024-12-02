Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. FMR LLC grew its position in FOX by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FOX by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313,998 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in FOX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,233,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

